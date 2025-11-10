Gambling Kingpin's Battle: Extradition Upheld for She Zhijiang

A court in Thailand has confirmed the extradition of Chinese gambling magnate She Zhijiang, following extensive legal disputes. She, who holds Chinese and Cambodian citizenship, was apprehended in August 2022 on charges originating from illegal gambling enterprises.

The court's decision, delivered after an appeal, comes despite She's legal defense arguing violations of law. Accusations against him include establishing and managing numerous gambling sites, generating substantial turnover.

Furthermore, She is implicated in operating casinos in Myanmar that allegedly facilitated betting targeted at Chinese nationals. He maintains his innocence, claiming political motives behind the charges. She awaits extradition proceedings, currently held in Bangkok Remand Prison.

