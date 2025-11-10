Left Menu

Bulgaria Preps to Seize Lukoil Refinery Amid Security Tightening

Bulgarian authorities are ramping up inspections and security at Lukoil's Burgas oil refinery. Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced these measures as the government plans to seize control due to U.S. sanctions on Lukoil. This includes readying military police and implementing legal changes for site management.

  Bulgaria

In a strategic move, Bulgarian authorities are increasing inspections and implementing stringent security protocols at the Lukoil Burgas oil refinery. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov affirmed these actions on Monday as part of efforts to safeguard critical infrastructure amid governmental plans to take control of the site.

Following legal amendments last week, Bulgaria now has the legal grounds to assume control of the refinery and plan its sale to a new proprietor. This initiative aims to protect the facility from U.S.-imposed sanctions on Russian oil companies, including Lukoil. Measures involve inspections and the preparedness of military police to secure vital installations.

Additional security efforts have been coordinated by the state security agency alongside the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defence, deploying an anti-drone system in the Burgas region. Vehicles are rigorously inspected to avert potential threats. Under the new oversight, Lukoil cannot influence decisions regarding the sale of the refinery.

