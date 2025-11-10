CM Afridi Faces Cyber Crime Charges for Mosque Insult

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has come under legal scrutiny, facing charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) for allegedly making false and inflammatory remarks about state institutions.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) lodged the case on behalf of the State in Islamabad, citing derogatory comments believed to sow public discord.

Afridi stands accused of tarnishing the credibility of institutions through a statement concerning mosques, purportedly uploaded on PTI's official YouTube, aiming to incite unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)