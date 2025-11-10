Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Calls for Urgent Central Support

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has made a fervent plea for the Central government to prioritize the state's infrastructural, educational, and connectivity projects. Speaking at the 22nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Zone-III Conference, Rio pointed to multiple pressing concerns requiring urgent intervention.

The Chief Minister pressed for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, recalling its announcement in the Union Budget 2015-16. He also advocated for upgrading the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences to an AIIMS-like stature and faster completion of the Dimapur-Tizit railway line. Additionally, he called attention to the Ciethu Greenfield Airport project, which remains unfunded due to financial constraints.

Despite rich mineral deposits, Rio lamented Nagaland's resource constraints and the effects of re-imposed Protected Area Permit laws. He emphasized the need to enhance local educational infrastructure to retain talent and foster innovation, while urging special consideration for the state's future in infrastructure and institutional development.

