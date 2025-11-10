Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Siblings Drown in Well Over 'Thief' Taunt

In Chhattisgarh's KCG district, two minor siblings drowned after allegedly being pushed into a well by their 13-year-old cousin due to a 'thief' taunt. Police detained the girl, who confessed to the act. The incident led to a search operation, and bodies were recovered subsequently.

  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two young siblings, aged four and two, drowned in a well after allegedly being pushed by their 13-year-old cousin in the Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district of Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred on Sunday in Jhuranadi village.

According to police reports, the accusation of theft by Karan Verma, aged four, infuriated their cousin, resulting in the fatal act. The girl, enraged by the repeated taunts, pushed Karan and his younger sister Vaishali into a well situated in a local vegetable garden.

A frantic search by the children's parents and villagers led to the discovery of Vaishali's body and eventually Karan's. The authorities have charged the minor under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and she is now in a juvenile home.

