Blast Near Historic Red Fort: A Shocking Incident in Old Delhi

A blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort caused significant alarm on Monday. Smoke and flames were visible from multiple vehicles on a busy street. Emergency services, including firefighters and police, were quick to respond. The Red Fort is a popular tourist destination, especially for its historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A blast struck near the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi's densely populated area on Monday, as reported by local television networks.

Eyewitness footage showed flames and smoke rising from several vehicles on a crowded street, close to a metro station in the historic part of Delhi. Firefighting units and police teams promptly arrived at the site, according to NDTV.

The Red Fort, or Lal Qila, is a 17th-century Mughal-era fortress in the city's old quarter, attracting tourists year-round for its historical importance.

