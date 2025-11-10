Blast Near Historic Red Fort: A Shocking Incident in Old Delhi

A blast struck near the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi's densely populated area on Monday, as reported by local television networks.

Eyewitness footage showed flames and smoke rising from several vehicles on a crowded street, close to a metro station in the historic part of Delhi. Firefighting units and police teams promptly arrived at the site, according to NDTV.

The Red Fort, or Lal Qila, is a 17th-century Mughal-era fortress in the city's old quarter, attracting tourists year-round for its historical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)