Delhi on High Alert: Security Amplified After Explosive Seizure

Security measures have been heightened across Delhi following the recovery of around 360 kg of ammonium nitrate and a large cache of arms in Faridabad, according to Delhi Police.

The seizure, which took place at a Kashmiri doctor's rented property, comes as a blast near the Red Fort has left vehicles damaged and several people injured, officials said. Police have increased vigilance at critical borders, including routes connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

All district units are on alert, conducting vehicle and lodge checks along the Delhi-Haryana border. Extra pickets and patrols have been deployed, particularly at Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur borders. In coordination with Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, the Haryana Police have arrested Dr. Muzammil, who is reportedly wanted by the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist outfit.

(With inputs from agencies.)