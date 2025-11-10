Left Menu

Delhi on High Alert: Security Amplified After Explosive Seizure

Delhi Police intensifies security after seizing 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and arms in Faridabad. With a blast near the Red Fort, security measures increase at border points, and Dr Muzammil from Jaish-e-Mohammed is arrested. Surveillance is stepped up across the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:06 IST
Delhi on High Alert: Security Amplified After Explosive Seizure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures have been heightened across Delhi following the recovery of around 360 kg of ammonium nitrate and a large cache of arms in Faridabad, according to Delhi Police.

The seizure, which took place at a Kashmiri doctor's rented property, comes as a blast near the Red Fort has left vehicles damaged and several people injured, officials said. Police have increased vigilance at critical borders, including routes connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

All district units are on alert, conducting vehicle and lodge checks along the Delhi-Haryana border. Extra pickets and patrols have been deployed, particularly at Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur borders. In coordination with Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, the Haryana Police have arrested Dr. Muzammil, who is reportedly wanted by the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist outfit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Car Blast Rocks Delhi: Eight Dead Near Red Fort Metro Station

Deadly Car Blast Rocks Delhi: Eight Dead Near Red Fort Metro Station

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Porter Dies in Poonch Gorge Fall

Tragedy Strikes: Porter Dies in Poonch Gorge Fall

 India
3
High alert sounded across poll-bound Bihar following explosion near Red Fort in Delhi: DGP Vinay Kumar.

High alert sounded across poll-bound Bihar following explosion near Red Fort...

 India
4
Atalanta's Managerial Shuffle: Juric Out, New Era Awaits

Atalanta's Managerial Shuffle: Juric Out, New Era Awaits

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025