Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Betraying Nandigram Martyrs

Suvendu Adhikari criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly betraying the martyrs of the Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement. Speaking at a rally, Adhikari accused Banerjee of failing to deliver change for farmers. He vowed not to repeat past mistakes and urged votes for BJP in 2026.

Updated: 10-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:23 IST
In a blistering attack against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused her of betraying the martyrs of the Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement, which took place between 2006 and 2008. Speaking at a rally on Martyrs' Day in Nandigram, Adhikari alleged that the sacrifices of the farmers were misused by Banerjee to gain power.

Adhikari, a former ally of Banerjee who switched to the BJP in 2020, expressed regret over his involvement in the movement and called for the BJP to be voted into power in the 2026 polls. He accused the current administration of dynastic corruption and failing to bring about genuine change, urging voters to support a new direction.

The rally also witnessed counteraction from TMC activists, who symbolically washed the site after Adhikari's departure. TMC leaders defended Banerjee's role in the movement, emphasizing the unity it inspired among diverse communities, rejecting Adhikari's betrayal claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

