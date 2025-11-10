Left Menu

Devastating Blast Shakes Delhi Near Red Fort

A powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi killed at least eight and injured 24, as authorities rushed to control the chaos. The high-intensity blast, which destroyed several vehicles, prompted a swift response from emergency services and sparked investigations into the potential terror link.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:29 IST
Devastating Blast Shakes Delhi Near Red Fort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic explosion on Monday evening near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi resulted in the deaths of at least eight people and injuries to 24 others, according to officials. The blast, which occurred on a typically busy evening, caused extensive damage to nearby vehicles and infrastructure.

Emergency responders, including ten fire tenders, swiftly converged on the scene to manage the blaze and assist the injured, as depicted in videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association that illustrated the blast's devastation. By 7:29 PM, the fire had been contained, with police cordoning off the impacted area and launching an exhaustive investigation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is leading the probe into the blast, which was strong enough to be heard kilometers away and caused widespread panic. The incident coincides with the discovery of a substantial cache of ammonium nitrate and arms in nearby Faridabad, intensifying the scrutiny on potential terror networks operating across multiple Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Samrat Rana wins 10m air pistol gold at ISSF World Championships in Cairo.

India's Samrat Rana wins 10m air pistol gold at ISSF World Championships in ...

 Global
2
Devastating Blast Near Red Fort: Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

Devastating Blast Near Red Fort: Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Blast Near Red Fort Claims Lives and Leaves Delhi in Shock

Tragedy Strikes: Blast Near Red Fort Claims Lives and Leaves Delhi in Shock

 India
4
Nation on Edge: High Alert Issued After Blast Near Red Fort Metro

Nation on Edge: High Alert Issued After Blast Near Red Fort Metro

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025