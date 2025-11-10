Devastating Blast Shakes Delhi Near Red Fort

A catastrophic explosion on Monday evening near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi resulted in the deaths of at least eight people and injuries to 24 others, according to officials. The blast, which occurred on a typically busy evening, caused extensive damage to nearby vehicles and infrastructure.

Emergency responders, including ten fire tenders, swiftly converged on the scene to manage the blaze and assist the injured, as depicted in videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association that illustrated the blast's devastation. By 7:29 PM, the fire had been contained, with police cordoning off the impacted area and launching an exhaustive investigation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is leading the probe into the blast, which was strong enough to be heard kilometers away and caused widespread panic. The incident coincides with the discovery of a substantial cache of ammonium nitrate and arms in nearby Faridabad, intensifying the scrutiny on potential terror networks operating across multiple Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)