Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Delhi's Red Fort: Explosion Claims Lives

An explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi resulted in at least eight deaths and 11 injuries. The blast, whose cause remains unknown, set multiple vehicles ablaze. Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred in a busy area close to a metro station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes Near Delhi's Red Fort: Explosion Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion rocked New Delhi's densely populated district near the iconic Red Fort, claiming at least eight lives, according to local police reports. The exact cause of the blast, which erupted near a metro station in a bustling street, is yet to be determined, as investigations continue.

At least 11 individuals sustained injuries, while visuals broadcasted on local media revealed multiple vehicles engulfed in flames, sending plumes of smoke into the sky. Eyewitness accounts described the scene as chaotic, with some vehicles completely destroyed by the ensuing fire.

Firefighting teams swiftly responded, dousing the blaze that consumed six cars and three autorickshaws. Police worked diligently to disperse crowds from the area, a historic site visited by tourists year-round. The explosion underscores concerns about safety in the vicinity of significant landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Samrat Rana wins 10m air pistol gold at ISSF World Championships in Cairo.

India's Samrat Rana wins 10m air pistol gold at ISSF World Championships in ...

 Global
2
Devastating Blast Near Red Fort: Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

Devastating Blast Near Red Fort: Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Blast Near Red Fort Claims Lives and Leaves Delhi in Shock

Tragedy Strikes: Blast Near Red Fort Claims Lives and Leaves Delhi in Shock

 India
4
Nation on Edge: High Alert Issued After Blast Near Red Fort Metro

Nation on Edge: High Alert Issued After Blast Near Red Fort Metro

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025