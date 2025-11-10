Tragedy Strikes Near Delhi's Red Fort: Explosion Claims Lives
An explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi resulted in at least eight deaths and 11 injuries. The blast, whose cause remains unknown, set multiple vehicles ablaze. Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred in a busy area close to a metro station.
An explosion rocked New Delhi's densely populated district near the iconic Red Fort, claiming at least eight lives, according to local police reports. The exact cause of the blast, which erupted near a metro station in a bustling street, is yet to be determined, as investigations continue.
At least 11 individuals sustained injuries, while visuals broadcasted on local media revealed multiple vehicles engulfed in flames, sending plumes of smoke into the sky. Eyewitness accounts described the scene as chaotic, with some vehicles completely destroyed by the ensuing fire.
Firefighting teams swiftly responded, dousing the blaze that consumed six cars and three autorickshaws. Police worked diligently to disperse crowds from the area, a historic site visited by tourists year-round. The explosion underscores concerns about safety in the vicinity of significant landmarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
