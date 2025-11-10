Urgent Measures in Karnataka: Tackling the Human-Wildlife Conflict

In response to a recent wave of deadly encounters between humans and wildlife, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for immediate, scientifically-backed action. His urgency follows tragic incidents in Mysuru district, where a tiger claimed the lives of four people and several livestock.

Meeting with senior officials from the forest department, Siddaramaiah questioned the causes behind increased animal incursions and advocated for data-driven solutions. He stressed the need for filling water pits within forests and removing invasive species to bolster local ecosystems, aiming to reduce animal migration towards human settlements.

The state administration is also enhancing its response framework by establishing a helpline and command center. Concurrently, Siddaramaiah insisted on welfare checks for tribal communities residing near forests, emphasizing access to necessities like water and electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)