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Mysterious Unidentified Bodies Found in Jharkhand's Forests

Unidentified bodies of a woman and a youth were discovered in Jharkhand's Koderma and Palamu districts. The woman's semi-nude body was found in a forest, while the youth's partially burnt body was discovered amid bushes. Police are working on identifying the victims to expedite investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koderma | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:48 IST
Mysterious Unidentified Bodies Found in Jharkhand's Forests
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  • India

The discovery of two unidentified bodies in Jharkhand's Koderma and Palamu districts has raised concerns. Police officials revealed that a semi-nude woman was found near Pairi Mines, and her identity is still unknown.

Authorities disclosed the woman's body was transported for a post-mortem examination to determine if sexual assault was involved.

In another case, a partially burnt youth was found in Chhipadohar village. The deceased, dressed in a checkered shirt and black jeans, remains unidentified, complicating the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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