Mysterious Unidentified Bodies Found in Jharkhand's Forests

The discovery of two unidentified bodies in Jharkhand's Koderma and Palamu districts has raised concerns. Police officials revealed that a semi-nude woman was found near Pairi Mines, and her identity is still unknown.

Authorities disclosed the woman's body was transported for a post-mortem examination to determine if sexual assault was involved.

In another case, a partially burnt youth was found in Chhipadohar village. The deceased, dressed in a checkered shirt and black jeans, remains unidentified, complicating the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)