Controversy Surrounds Bengaluru Jail Lapses: National Security at Risk

Karnataka's Home Minister ordered a probe into security lapses in Bengaluru's central jail, where inmates accessed smartphones, prompting suspensions and transfers among prison staff. The BJP demanded the Chief Minister's resignation and an NIA investigation, citing serious security concerns. New measures, including enhanced surveillance, were introduced to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:44 IST
The Karnataka government has initiated a high-level inquiry following reports of significant security breaches at Bengaluru's central jail. In a statement on Monday, Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the formation of a committee, led by ADGP R Hitendra, to investigate the incidents, which included inmates allegedly using smartphones.

The probe highlights concerns about an alleged nexus between jail officials and criminals, as well as potential threats to national security. These events have led to the suspension and transfer of several senior prison officials and prompted calls from the BJP for an NIA investigation into what they term a 'serious security lapse.'

In response, upgraded security measures, including Rs 2.5 crore allocated for CCTV upgrades and Rs 15 crore for security towers, have been sanctioned. An IPS officer, Anshu Kumar, has been appointed as the new Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison to strengthen prison administration and security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

