Escaping Justice: Man Arrested After 34-Year Hideout
A man, Balaji Haribhau Sarwade, was arrested by Latur Police after 34 years on the run. He was wanted for a 1991 burglary involving gold, silver, and cash. Sarwade evaded capture by constantly moving, living in a slum with in-laws when apprehended. He's now in judicial custody.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:02 IST
Latur Police have finally apprehended a 58-year-old man, Balaji Haribhau Sarwade, long wanted in a burglary case from 1991. Sarwade's arrest comes after a 34-year-long cat and mouse chase.
The burglary 34 years ago involved the theft of gold ornaments, a silver chain, and Rs 3,580 in cash, leading to Sarwade's charges under the then-Indian Penal Code.
Sarwade managed to evade authorities over the decades by frequently relocating. His luck ran out when he was found living in a slum with his in-laws in Selu. Following his arrest, a court has remanded him to judicial custody until November 22.
