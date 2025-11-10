Left Menu

Escaping Justice: Man Arrested After 34-Year Hideout

A man, Balaji Haribhau Sarwade, was arrested by Latur Police after 34 years on the run. He was wanted for a 1991 burglary involving gold, silver, and cash. Sarwade evaded capture by constantly moving, living in a slum with in-laws when apprehended. He's now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:02 IST
Escaping Justice: Man Arrested After 34-Year Hideout
  • Country:
  • India

Latur Police have finally apprehended a 58-year-old man, Balaji Haribhau Sarwade, long wanted in a burglary case from 1991. Sarwade's arrest comes after a 34-year-long cat and mouse chase.

The burglary 34 years ago involved the theft of gold ornaments, a silver chain, and Rs 3,580 in cash, leading to Sarwade's charges under the then-Indian Penal Code.

Sarwade managed to evade authorities over the decades by frequently relocating. His luck ran out when he was found living in a slum with his in-laws in Selu. Following his arrest, a court has remanded him to judicial custody until November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

