Devastating Blast Near Red Fort Claims Eight Lives, Prompting High Alert in Delhi
A violent explosion near Delhi's Red Fort killed eight and injured 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah. The high-intensity blast disrupted a busy area, causing extensive destruction. Authorities responded promptly to control the situation, and an investigation is underway.
A high-intensity explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort resulted in the tragic loss of eight lives, with an additional 24 individuals injured, officials confirmed on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a swift review of the situation and consulted with Home Minister Amit Shah to receive comprehensive updates from the ground.
The blast, which occurred close to the bustling Red Fort metro station, set several vehicles ablaze and prompted a major emergency response, including the deployment of ten fire tenders and the National Investigation Agency's involvement.
