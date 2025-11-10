High-Stakes Decisions at Delhi High Court: Jaya Bachchan and Yasin Malik Cases

The Delhi High Court addressed two important cases that captured attention. In the first, the court safeguarded the personality rights of Jaya Bachchan, a veteran actor and current member of parliament for the Samajwadi Party.

Separately, the National Investigation Agency urged the court to conduct an in-camera hearing concerning Yasin Malik's appeal. Malik, a Kashmiri separatist leader, faces a death penalty appeal linked to a 2017 terrorism funding case. The agency seeks to handle sensitive information discreetly.

These cases highlight the judiciary's pivotal role in managing high-profile legal proceedings within the societal and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)