High-Stakes Decisions at Delhi High Court: Jaya Bachchan and Yasin Malik Cases
The Delhi High Court recently handled significant cases involving Jaya Bachchan's personality rights and Yasin Malik's appeal regarding a death penalty. The court protected actor-MP Jaya Bachchan's rights, while the NIA requested in-camera proceedings for Malik's 2017 terrorism funding case appeal, indicating high judicial stakes.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court addressed two important cases that captured attention. In the first, the court safeguarded the personality rights of Jaya Bachchan, a veteran actor and current member of parliament for the Samajwadi Party.
Separately, the National Investigation Agency urged the court to conduct an in-camera hearing concerning Yasin Malik's appeal. Malik, a Kashmiri separatist leader, faces a death penalty appeal linked to a 2017 terrorism funding case. The agency seeks to handle sensitive information discreetly.
These cases highlight the judiciary's pivotal role in managing high-profile legal proceedings within the societal and political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- High Court
- Jaya Bachchan
- Yasin Malik
- NIA
- terrorism
- separatist
- rights
- court
- appeal
ALSO READ
Police Crackdown: Kashmir Separatist Network Under Siege
Detained Ukrainian Man on Hunger Strike Over Rights Violations
Amit Shah directs chiefs of NIA, NSG, forensic sciences to rush teams to assist in probe into blast near Red Fort, collect evidence: Sources.
Leadership Transition at Britannia: Varun Berry Steps Down, Rakshit Hargave to Take Reins
Novartis Expands U.S. Presence with New Cancer Treatment Factory in California