Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review on J&K, Reaffirms Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

Shri Amit Shah instructed all agencies to ensure that the security gains achieved after the abrogation of Article 370 are sustained and consolidated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:42 IST
Home Minister directs security agencies to intensify counter-terror operations and sustain post-Article 370 gains
  • Country:
  • India

 

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi, underscoring the Government of India’s commitment to achieving a terror-free J&K and ensuring lasting peace in the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu & Kashmir, heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials from the security establishment.

Terror Ecosystem “Crippled” Due to Coordinated Action: Amit Shah

Reviewing the security situation, Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, which has led to significant improvements in the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that sustained, coordinated, and intelligence-driven operations by security agencies have crippled the terror ecosystem in the region, including networks involved in terror financing and logistics.

Focus on Mission-Mode Counter-Terror Operations

The Home Minister commended the efforts of security forces for strengthening internal security and directed that Counter Terror (CT) operations targeting terrorist infrastructure, recruitment networks, and funding channels must continue in mission mode.

He stressed the need for constant vigilance and operational synergy among all security agencies to prevent any attempts to revive terrorism or destabilise peace in the region.

Sustaining Gains After Article 370

Shri Amit Shah instructed all agencies to ensure that the security gains achieved after the abrogation of Article 370 are sustained and consolidated.

“All security agencies must remain alert and work in close coordination to ensure that the progress made is irreversible and the goal of a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir is achieved at the earliest,” he said.

The Home Minister assured that the Central Government will provide all necessary resources and support to security forces to successfully carry out their mandate.

Government’s Resolve Reiterated

Officials said the review meeting reaffirmed the Centre’s resolve to maintain peace, strengthen grassroots stability, and ensure that Jammu and Kashmir continues on the path of normalcy, development, and security.

