Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Demand Probe Into Deadly Blast

In a tragic incident, a high-intensity explosion occurred near Red Fort, killing eight and injuring 24 others. The explosion, which happened at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Chandni Chowk, also destroyed several vehicles.

Political leaders including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva have expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. They have called for a thorough investigation to uncover any possible conspiracy behind the attack.

Authorities are focused on ensuring that the injured receive prompt medical assistance. The incident has triggered widespread calls for enhanced security measures across Delhi.

