Left Menu

Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Demand Probe Into Deadly Blast

Leaders from various political parties have expressed their sorrow over the deadly blast near Red Fort, which resulted in eight fatalities and several injuries. They emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause and potential larger conspiracy behind the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:08 IST
Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Demand Probe Into Deadly Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a high-intensity explosion occurred near Red Fort, killing eight and injuring 24 others. The explosion, which happened at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Chandni Chowk, also destroyed several vehicles.

Political leaders including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva have expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. They have called for a thorough investigation to uncover any possible conspiracy behind the attack.

Authorities are focused on ensuring that the injured receive prompt medical assistance. The incident has triggered widespread calls for enhanced security measures across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

 Global
2
Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

 United States
3
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025