Heartbreaking Tragedy: Red Fort Blast Claims Lives

A devastating explosion occurred near Delhi's Red Fort, taking the lives of at least eight individuals and injuring 24 more. According to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the incident is 'extremely heart-wrenching.'

The explosion happened in the evening at a busy traffic signal close to the Red Fort metro station. Several vehicles were destroyed in the blast, adding to the chaos and tragedy of the event.

In the wake of this tragedy, the central government and security agencies are actively reviewing the situation, ensuring support for the victims. Sai extended his condolences and prayers to the families affected by this heart-wrenching event.

