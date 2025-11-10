Car Blast Tragedy Near Red Fort: A Day of Mourning and Recovery
A car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi resulted in eight deaths and 24 injuries. BJP president J P Nadda expressed his condolences and assured that medical assistance is being provided to the injured. The blast site was a busy area with many people present.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:40 IST
- India
A devastating car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi claimed the lives of at least eight individuals and left 24 others injured, according to official reports.
The blast occurred on a hectic evening at a crowded traffic signal. Medical personnel swiftly transported the injured to LNJP hospital, located a short distance away.
BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda conveyed his deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life and assured the public that all essential medical aid is being delivered to those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
