Car Blast Tragedy Near Red Fort: A Day of Mourning and Recovery

A devastating car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi claimed the lives of at least eight individuals and left 24 others injured, according to official reports.

The blast occurred on a hectic evening at a crowded traffic signal. Medical personnel swiftly transported the injured to LNJP hospital, located a short distance away.

BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda conveyed his deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life and assured the public that all essential medical aid is being delivered to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)