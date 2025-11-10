Left Menu

Car Blast Tragedy Near Red Fort: A Day of Mourning and Recovery

A car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi resulted in eight deaths and 24 injuries. BJP president J P Nadda expressed his condolences and assured that medical assistance is being provided to the injured. The blast site was a busy area with many people present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:40 IST
Car Blast Tragedy Near Red Fort: A Day of Mourning and Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi claimed the lives of at least eight individuals and left 24 others injured, according to official reports.

The blast occurred on a hectic evening at a crowded traffic signal. Medical personnel swiftly transported the injured to LNJP hospital, located a short distance away.

BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda conveyed his deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life and assured the public that all essential medical aid is being delivered to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

 Global
2
Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

 United States
3
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025