Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Delhi's Somber Monday

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her condolences on Monday following a devastating explosion near the Red Fort, which claimed at least eight lives and left many others injured. She urged citizens to remain calm and avoid being swayed by rumors.

Accompanied by Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, Gupta visited LNJP Hospital to check on those harmed in the blast. Describing the incident as "extremely distressing and alarming," she shared her heartfelt sympathies with the affected families, expressing hope for the swift recovery of the injured.

Comprehensive aid is being provided to those impacted, with Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL teams conducting a thorough investigation. Gupta appealed to residents to trust only official information from authorities to maintain peace and order in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)