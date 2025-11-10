Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Delhi's Somber Monday

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed condolences following a tragic blast near the Red Fort, urging calm and caution against rumors. The incident resulted in at least eight fatalities and numerous injuries. Authorities are ensuring comprehensive support for victims, while investigative teams work diligently to uncover the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Delhi's Somber Monday
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her condolences on Monday following a devastating explosion near the Red Fort, which claimed at least eight lives and left many others injured. She urged citizens to remain calm and avoid being swayed by rumors.

Accompanied by Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, Gupta visited LNJP Hospital to check on those harmed in the blast. Describing the incident as "extremely distressing and alarming," she shared her heartfelt sympathies with the affected families, expressing hope for the swift recovery of the injured.

Comprehensive aid is being provided to those impacted, with Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL teams conducting a thorough investigation. Gupta appealed to residents to trust only official information from authorities to maintain peace and order in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

 Global
2
Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

 United States
3
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025