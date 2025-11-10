Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Delhi's Somber Monday
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed condolences following a tragic blast near the Red Fort, urging calm and caution against rumors. The incident resulted in at least eight fatalities and numerous injuries. Authorities are ensuring comprehensive support for victims, while investigative teams work diligently to uncover the cause.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her condolences on Monday following a devastating explosion near the Red Fort, which claimed at least eight lives and left many others injured. She urged citizens to remain calm and avoid being swayed by rumors.
Accompanied by Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, Gupta visited LNJP Hospital to check on those harmed in the blast. Describing the incident as "extremely distressing and alarming," she shared her heartfelt sympathies with the affected families, expressing hope for the swift recovery of the injured.
Comprehensive aid is being provided to those impacted, with Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL teams conducting a thorough investigation. Gupta appealed to residents to trust only official information from authorities to maintain peace and order in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- blast
- Red Fort
- Rekha Gupta
- condolences
- NSG
- NIA
- investigation
- victims
- recovery
ALSO READ
Tragic Car Blast Near Red Fort: Nation Mourns with Leaders' Condolences
Tragedy Strikes at Delhi’s Red Fort: CM Stalin’s Condolences
Tragedy in the Capital: Heartfelt Condolences and a Call for Resilience
Pained beyond words by loss of lives in a blast in Delhi; my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones: Amit Shah.
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Omar Abdullah Extends Condolences