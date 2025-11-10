Tragic Car Explosion Shakes Delhi: Security Tightened
A car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort killed eight people and injured 20, prompting heightened security in major Indian cities. Investigations are ongoing, with Salman, the previous car owner, arrested. The blast site was heavily guarded, and officials urged caution amidst Delhi's troubled security history.
A deadly car explosion near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on Monday led to the deaths of at least eight individuals and injured 20 others, marking a rare and tragic event in the heavily guarded capital. As a preventive measure, security levels were raised across major cities, including Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, authorities confirmed.
In response to the catastrophic blast, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah announced comprehensive investigations into all possible angles of the incident. Salman, a previous owner of the car involved, has been taken into custody following the explosion, though further details remain undisclosed. Eyewitness reports describe the harrowing scene of mangled bodies and charred vehicles at the site, as police swiftly secured the area.
The intensity of the blast was such that it could be felt and heard from surrounding areas, causing panic among bystanders. Urged by the U.S. Embassy in Delhi, foreign nationals, especially tourists, have been advised to remain vigilant. While the city has been targeted in past decades, the explosion underscores ongoing security challenges in ensuring public safety.
