Tragic Plight of the Rohingya: A Sea of Desperation

In a tragic continuation of a humanitarian crisis, Malaysian and Thai authorities have resumed their search for missing individuals from a sunken boat carrying Rohingya migrants. The vessel went down near the border between the two countries, resulting in at least 21 deaths, with bodies and survivors still being found.

Romli Mustafa, regional director of Malaysia's maritime agency, confirmed the discovery of 13 survivors in Malaysian waters since the weekend. Meanwhile, Thai officials report differing figures on the deceased, with ongoing search operations intensifying at Koh Tarutao, where several bodies were recovered.

This incident is part of a larger exodus, as Rohingya Muslims attempt to leave Myanmar amid persecution. Malaysia and Indonesia have expressed frustration towards Myanmar's treatment of this minority, while rights groups urge ASEAN to provide safe harbors for fleeing Rohingya.

