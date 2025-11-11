Tragic Plight of the Rohingya: A Sea of Desperation
Authorities in Malaysia and Thailand resumed their search for missing Rohingya after a boat sank near their border, killing at least 21. Survivors and bodies have been found, highlighting the ongoing crisis as Rohingya flee Myanmar to escape persecution. The incident underscores tensions within ASEAN over handling these desperate migrants.
In a tragic continuation of a humanitarian crisis, Malaysian and Thai authorities have resumed their search for missing individuals from a sunken boat carrying Rohingya migrants. The vessel went down near the border between the two countries, resulting in at least 21 deaths, with bodies and survivors still being found.
Romli Mustafa, regional director of Malaysia's maritime agency, confirmed the discovery of 13 survivors in Malaysian waters since the weekend. Meanwhile, Thai officials report differing figures on the deceased, with ongoing search operations intensifying at Koh Tarutao, where several bodies were recovered.
This incident is part of a larger exodus, as Rohingya Muslims attempt to leave Myanmar amid persecution. Malaysia and Indonesia have expressed frustration towards Myanmar's treatment of this minority, while rights groups urge ASEAN to provide safe harbors for fleeing Rohingya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Langkawi
Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Drone Boats Target Key Russian Port
Desperate Voyage: Rohingya Refugees Risk Perilous Sea Journey
UPDATE 1-Boat with Rohingya migrants sinks off Malaysia, hundreds missing
South Korea launches search after reports 9 missing on capsized Chinese fishing boat