Tragic Red Fort Blast Sparks National Outcry

The recent vehicle blast near Delhi's Red Fort has drawn widespread shock and sympathy. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, among others, expressed their sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.

The explosion, described as high-intensity, occurred when a slow-moving car was targeted, resulting in at least nine deaths and damaging several other vehicles. Officials promptly initiated an investigation, with Home Minister Amit Shah calling for a detailed probe.

Reactions poured in nationwide, including from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who demanded maximum legal punishment for those involved. The incident underscores the need for heightened security measures in high-profile areas.