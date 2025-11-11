Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Security Reviewed Nationwide
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation across India after a blast near the Red Fort left 12 dead. Key security officials discussed the incident, and the home minister confirmed that top investigative agencies are thoroughly probing the situation.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting on Tuesday to assess the security status in the national capital and other parts of the country, following a deadly blast near the Red Fort that claimed 12 lives, according to sources.
High-level discussions were held with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, and DG of the NIA, Sadanand Vasant Date. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.
The meeting included detailed presentations on the security scenario post-blast. Amit Shah confirmed that the nation's top investigative agencies are thoroughly examining the incident, involving a blast in a stationary car at a Red Fort traffic signal, which also destroyed multiple vehicles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Security Lapses in the Wake of Delhi Blast
Justice Pursued in Delhi Blast Tragedy
Justice Awaits: Unraveling the Delhi Blast Conspiracy
The horrifying incident in Delhi has shocked everyone: PM Modi in Bhutan on Delhi blast.
Bihar Tightens Security Post-Delhi Blast Amid Assembly Elections