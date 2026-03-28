Union Home Minister Amit Shah publishes 'charge sheet' in Kolkata against Bengal's TMC govt.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:37 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah publishes 'charge sheet' in Kolkata against Bengal's TMC govt.
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