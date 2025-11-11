Unraveling the Red Fort Blast: A DNA Clue

In a significant development on Tuesday, police conducted a DNA test on the mother of the man suspected to have driven the car involved in the Red Fort explosion. This step aims to confirm the identity of Dr Umar Nabi, who is alleged to have driven the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Red Fort.

The blast occurred near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station, claiming at least 12 lives. Dr Umar Nabi, originally from Koil village in Pulwama district, is under investigation. His mother was accompanied by her two other sons to the medical facility for DNA sampling.

Officials have detained three individuals for questioning, all believed to be connected to the sale and purchase of the vehicle involved in the devastating incident. The authorities continue to pursue leads to unearth further details regarding the explosion.