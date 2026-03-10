Forest Fire Sparks Landmine Explosions Along LoC in Poonch

On Tuesday, a forest fire ignited chaos along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, as it set off a series of landmine explosions, officials reported.

The blaze erupted in the Balakote sector, Dadote, shortly before 10 am, triggering widespread panic among border residents. No casualties have been reported, but efforts to extinguish the flames continue.

These forward areas, lined with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration system, aim to prevent terrorist incursions from across the border. The fire remains uncontrolled, according to last reports.

