Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli in Nithari Murder Case

The Supreme Court has acquitted Surendra Koli in a Nithari murder case, overturning his conviction and paving the way for his release. Koli was previously acquitted in other related cases. The decision comes after the court found insufficient evidence, questioning the validity of the conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Surendra Koli in one of the notorious Nithari murder cases. This decision overturns his previous conviction and paves the way for his release.

Koli, who was initially convicted for his involvement in the brutal killings, was once again declared innocent following his successful curative petition. The Supreme Court found the evidence against him insufficient, noting that it was largely based on a statement and the recovery of a kitchen knife.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, highlighted the anomalous situation following Koli's acquittal in related cases and questioned the sufficiency of evidence presented. This ruling marks a significant moment in the long-standing Nithari case saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

