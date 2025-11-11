Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accident Sparks Villager Outrage
A private bus fatally struck 55-year-old Sharda Prasad in Sandipan Ghat, causing his instant death. The collision led to villagers vandalizing the bus and blocking the highway. Authorities have seized the bus and are searching for the driver responsible for the tragic incident.
In a shocking incident on Tuesday morning, a 55-year-old man named Sharda Prasad tragically lost his life after being struck by a private bus in Sandipan Ghat while crossing the road.
The bus, traveling from Prayagraj to Kanpur, hit Prasad with such force that it resulted in his immediate death, prompting local police to send his body for a post-mortem examination.
The accident incited anger among nearby villagers, who reacted by vandalizing the bus and temporarily blocking the Prayagraj-Kanpur national highway. Police have confiscated the bus and are actively searching for the driver involved.
