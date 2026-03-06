Clash in the Jungle: Forest Officers vs. Villagers in Pilibhit

A violent altercation erupted in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve's Mala range, leaving five forest department officials injured after an alleged attack by timber smugglers and locals, according to police reports on Friday.

The incident has sparked controversy as villagers accused the forest team of aggression. Police reported extensive damage to a department vehicle and several officers were hurt. The confrontation reportedly involved more than 100 individuals armed with weapons, leading to serious charges, including rioting and attempted murder.

Authorities are investigating competing claims from forest officials and villagers after complaints from both parties. The incident underscores ongoing tensions around forest management and resource use in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)