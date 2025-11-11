Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: A Deadly Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort

Nauman Ansari, an eighteen-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, died in a blast near Delhi's Red Fort. The explosion left 12 dead and many injured. Delhi Police have heightened security and launched an investigation, registering a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Delhi's Red Fort, 18-year-old Nauman Ansari from Uttar Pradesh lost his life due to a powerful blast while on a trip to buy cosmetics for his shop. Nauman was the sole breadwinner for his family, leaving his relatives to grieve deeply.

The deadly explosion also claimed the lives of DTC conductor Ashok Kumar and taxi driver Pankaj Sahini, bringing the death toll to 12, with over 20 others injured. Delhi Police have initiated an extensive investigation, having registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act.

In response to the incident, security across the national capital and surrounding regions has been tightened. The authorities have ramped up vigilance at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals, aiming to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

