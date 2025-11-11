Bombay High Court: Streaming Subject to Judges' Consent

The Bombay High Court has announced that live streaming of its proceedings will now depend on the presiding judge's consent. This decision comes months after the court initiated live streaming as a measure to enhance transparency and public access to legal processes.

According to a notice issued by the Bombay High Court, the judge is authorized to allow access to copies of the streamed recordings. This regulation aligns with the court's established rules, stipulating that all proceedings be streamed 'subject to consent of the Judge/Judges'.

The notice coincided with Chief Justice of India B R Gavai addressing concerns over a misleading video on social media, which inaccurately depicted a disruptive incident in his courtroom. The court's decision to potentially limit streaming follows its earlier move in July when live broadcasting began from select benches. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has been streaming its proceedings since last year, reflecting a broader trend toward courtroom accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)