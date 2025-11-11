Left Menu

German Court Ruling on AI and Copyright: A New Precedent

A German court has ruled in favor of GEMA against OpenAI, establishing that OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT cannot use copyrighted song lyrics without a license. This landmark decision could influence how AI systems are regulated in Europe, potentially requiring AI developers to license works they use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, a German court has sided with the music rights organization GEMA in its copyright lawsuit against the U.S.-based firm OpenAI. The Munich court ruled that OpenAI's use of song lyrics without proper licensing was illegal, ordering the company to pay damages.

The case hinges on claims that OpenAI's AI, specifically its renowned chatbot ChatGPT, unlawfully reproduced lyrics from copyrighted German songs. This alleged infringement stemmed from using protected content to train the AI, as argued by GEMA, which represents over 100,000 members, including artist Herbert Groenemeyer.

This ruling could set a crucial precedent for the regulation of generative AI systems in Europe, highlighting the need for a robust licensing framework. Both OpenAI and GEMA have pledged to release statements on the verdict later today, as the decision remains open to appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

