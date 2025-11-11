Senate Breaks Shutdown Stalemate: Government to Reopen Amid Health Care Debates

In a pivotal moment, the Senate on Monday approved legislation aimed at reopening the government, effectively ending the longest shutdown in American history. Despite internal dissent, a small coalition of Democrats endorsed the agreement with Republicans, signaling a potential end to the 41-day crisis.

While the Senate's 60-40 vote marked a significant milestone, the government may remain inactive for several more days. The House, having been on recess since September, is expected to vote on the legislation on Wednesday, extending the stalemate just a bit longer. President Trump has voiced his support for the bill.

The shutdown's resolution does not fully settle simmering issues, particularly concerning health care tax credits. Promises of future negotiations have left Democrats divided. Some see it as a necessary step, while others, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, criticize it as a grave error.

