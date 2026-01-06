Democrats Highlight Ongoing Threats on Fifth Anniversary of Capitol Riot

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are set to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Capitol attack with an unofficial hearing focusing on "ongoing threats" to electoral integrity and public safety. As the minority party, Democrats lack legislative power but aim to spotlight critical issues and critique Republican counterparts.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries emphasized examining current threats to free and fair elections while assessing former President Donald Trump's controversial pardons related to January 6 participants. Concerns have been raised over the Trump administration's pursuit of state voter registrations and his push against mail-in voting, alongside speculation about a 2028 presidential bid.

The 2021 Capitol riot, aimed at reversing Joe Biden's electoral win, left a trail of violence, deaths, and injuries. While Trump claimed election fraud, Republicans cited far-left activisms as a possible cause of the attack. Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's planned march underscores the ongoing division and dialogue surrounding that historic day.

(With inputs from agencies.)