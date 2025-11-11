Widow Demands SIT Probe into Former Minister's Assassination
Shehzeen Siddique, widow of ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, petitions for an SIT probe into his assassination, alleging police inaction and political nexus. The Bombay High Court demands police affidavits and case diaries, amid claims of builder-political involvement and confusion over recorded statements.
The Bombay High Court ordered the city police to respond to a petition from Shehzeen Siddique, wife of the late Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was killed last year.
She alleges a political and builder nexus behind his murder and demands a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.
The court has requested police affidavits and a detailed case diary amid conflicting claims about recorded statements.
