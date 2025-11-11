Left Menu

Widow Demands SIT Probe into Former Minister's Assassination

Shehzeen Siddique, widow of ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, petitions for an SIT probe into his assassination, alleging police inaction and political nexus. The Bombay High Court demands police affidavits and case diaries, amid claims of builder-political involvement and confusion over recorded statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:52 IST
Widow Demands SIT Probe into Former Minister's Assassination
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court ordered the city police to respond to a petition from Shehzeen Siddique, wife of the late Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was killed last year.

She alleges a political and builder nexus behind his murder and demands a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

The court has requested police affidavits and a detailed case diary amid conflicting claims about recorded statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Football Scandal: Over 1,000 Players Suspended Amid Betting Allegations

Turkish Football Scandal: Over 1,000 Players Suspended Amid Betting Allegati...

 Turkey
2
Market Jitters as Tech Valuations Wobble Amid Government Shutdown Resolution

Market Jitters as Tech Valuations Wobble Amid Government Shutdown Resolution

 Global
3
Unyielding Justice: Delhi Blast Investigation Intensifies Amid Bhutan Visit

Unyielding Justice: Delhi Blast Investigation Intensifies Amid Bhutan Visit

 Bhutan
4
Supreme Court Denies Bail in High-Profile ISIS-linked Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail in High-Profile ISIS-linked Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025