Widow Demands SIT Probe into Former Minister's Assassination

The Bombay High Court ordered the city police to respond to a petition from Shehzeen Siddique, wife of the late Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was killed last year.

She alleges a political and builder nexus behind his murder and demands a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

The court has requested police affidavits and a detailed case diary amid conflicting claims about recorded statements.

