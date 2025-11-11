Fatal Dispute: Tragedy in Indore
A 25-year-old man was beaten to death in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, following a dispute. Police arrested four individuals for the attack, including the victim's friend. The incident reportedly involved a financial dispute and objectionable comments made about a female friend. Investigations are ongoing.
A confrontation in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, turned tragic as a 25-year-old man lost his life in a violent dispute, police reported Tuesday.
Authorities have detained four suspects linked to the fatal attack, which unfolded in the Khajrana police station area on Monday, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kundan Mandloi.
The conflict, involving friends Harsh Gupta and Rishabh Mishra, escalated over financial issues and offensive remarks, leading to Gupta's death by assault with an iron rod. Investigations continue.
