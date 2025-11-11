Left Menu

Fatal Dispute: Tragedy in Indore

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, following a dispute. Police arrested four individuals for the attack, including the victim's friend. The incident reportedly involved a financial dispute and objectionable comments made about a female friend. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:21 IST
Fatal Dispute: Tragedy in Indore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A confrontation in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, turned tragic as a 25-year-old man lost his life in a violent dispute, police reported Tuesday.

Authorities have detained four suspects linked to the fatal attack, which unfolded in the Khajrana police station area on Monday, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kundan Mandloi.

The conflict, involving friends Harsh Gupta and Rishabh Mishra, escalated over financial issues and offensive remarks, leading to Gupta's death by assault with an iron rod. Investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

 India
2
Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

 India
3
India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

 Global
4
India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025