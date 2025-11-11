Fatal Dispute: Tragedy in Indore

A confrontation in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, turned tragic as a 25-year-old man lost his life in a violent dispute, police reported Tuesday.

Authorities have detained four suspects linked to the fatal attack, which unfolded in the Khajrana police station area on Monday, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kundan Mandloi.

The conflict, involving friends Harsh Gupta and Rishabh Mishra, escalated over financial issues and offensive remarks, leading to Gupta's death by assault with an iron rod. Investigations continue.

