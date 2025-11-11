Swiss-U.S. Tariff Deal: A Step Towards Trade Harmony
Switzerland is negotiating with the U.S. to lower tariffs on Swiss exports from 39% to 15%. Talks are progressing, but approval is pending from U.S. President Donald Trump. The reduction is vital to maintaining Swiss competitiveness, especially in the luxury watch sector, amidst global trade tensions.
Switzerland is on the brink of securing a deal with the United States to lower tariffs on its exports to 15%, a move that could be finalized by the end of the week. The accord hinges on the approval of U.S. President Donald Trump, who introduced higher tariffs in July, escalating trade tensions.
The proposed reduction from a hefty 39% tariff aims to restore competitiveness to Swiss products, particularly impacting sectors such as precision machinery, watches, and chocolate. Economy Minister Guy Parmelin is in close communication with U.S. authorities, including a constructive video call with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
A successful resolution could bolster Swiss industries significantly, especially the luxury watch market, which relies on the U.S. as a major export destination. With stakeholders engaged, hopes are high for a deal that could reinstate Swiss goods' market viability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
