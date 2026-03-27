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Luxury Watches Stolen from Ghanaian Soccer Players in Vienna

Two Ghanaian soccer players reported the theft of luxury watches from their Vienna hotel rooms ahead of a friendly match against Austria. The Rolex watches, valued in the five-figure euro range, were stolen from different rooms. This incident occurred in a city renowned for its low crime rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:39 IST
Luxury Watches Stolen from Ghanaian Soccer Players in Vienna
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  • Austria

Two Ghanaian soccer players, in Vienna for a friendly match against Austria, have reported the theft of luxury watches from their hotel rooms, according to police. The Rolex watches are worth a 'low to mid five-figure sum in euros', and cash was also noted as missing.

Authorities have stated that there was no use of violence, and neither the players' identities nor the hotel's name have been disclosed. The Ghana Football Association has yet to make a public comment on the situation. Such incidents are infrequent in Vienna, a city known for its remarkably low crime rate.

This theft occurred as Ghana and Austria prepared for their World Cup journey starting in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The match commenced at 6 p.m. local time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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