Tripura Hosts 'Cyber Bharat Setu' & Launches Cyber Security Policy 2025

In a landmark move towards enhancing India’s digital security landscape, the Directorate of Information Technology (DIT), Government of Tripura, in collaboration with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, organized a national-level cybersecurity initiative titled “Cyber Bharat Setu: Bridging States, Securing Bharat.” The two-day workshop, held on November 11–12, 2025, at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala, brought together senior officials, cybersecurity experts, government officers, and academia to strengthen the State’s cyber defence preparedness.

Strengthening State Cyber Resilience Through Hands-On Drills

The Cyber Bharat Setu exercise was conceptualized as a forward-looking national cybersecurity initiative, aiming to improve cyber resilience at the state level through expert-led training, simulation-based scenario exercises, and strategic workshops. The event was inaugurated by Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, in the presence of Shri J. K. Sinha, IAS, Chief Secretary of Tripura, Shri Anurag, IPS, Director General of Police, Tripura, Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary, IT, Government of Tripura, Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In, and Shri Jeya Ragul Geshan. B, IFS, Director, IT, Tripura.

The initiative focused on bridging cybersecurity capabilities across regions, promoting proactive cyber defence strategies, and developing standardized response protocols to enhance the State's preparedness against evolving digital threats.

Who Participated

The diverse group of participants included:

Secretaries to the Government of Tripura

Heads of Departments

Senior police officers and cybersecurity personnel

IT Nodal Officers from various State Government departments

Banking officials

Representatives from technical institutions and universities

Students and other key state-level stakeholders

This multi-stakeholder involvement emphasized the need for a whole-of-state approach to cybersecurity preparedness.

CERT-In Experts Lead High-Impact Sessions

Officials from CERT-In including Shri Ashutosh Bahuguna, Senior Scientist & Team Lead (Cyber Security Assurance Group), Shri Shashank Gupta, and Shri Mohit Kataria, conducted deep-dive sessions, hands-on workshops, and interactive activities to simulate real-time incident response scenarios. These sessions allowed the participants to identify gaps in their cyber response mechanisms and explore best practices to strengthen digital defence frameworks.

Launch of Tripura Cyber Security Policy 2025 (TCSP 2.0)

A major highlight of the event was the formal launch of the Tripura Cyber Security Policy 2025 (TCSP 2.0) by Shri S. Krishnan. This transformative policy serves as a strategic roadmap for safeguarding the State’s digital infrastructure, while promoting responsible data use, secure IT operations, and capacity building at every level of governance.

The policy was developed to address emerging cyber threats, offering a comprehensive, citizen-centric framework that supports:

Institutional mechanism strengthening

Cybersecurity education and awareness

Partnerships between government, academia, and industry

Protection of critical information infrastructure

Incident detection, response, and recovery measures

Policy Objectives

TCSP 2.0 envisions:

An adaptive and inclusive cybersecurity ecosystem

Enhanced institutional coordination and governance

Workforce development through upskilling and reskilling in cybersecurity

Enabling a multi-sector response to cyber threats impacting government and private sectors alike

Unveiling of Tripura Cyber Security Awareness Month 2025

Following the success of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2024, Tripura launched its dedicated Cyber Security Awareness Month 2025 (TCSAM 2025) with the theme “Cyber Jagrit Tripura”. The month-long awareness campaign, inaugurated during the workshop, seeks to embed cyber hygiene practices across citizen groups, schools, colleges, and government departments.

At the launch, the mascot for TCSAM 2025—“Raksha Mitra”—was unveiled as the face of the awareness campaign. This friendly figure is expected to serve as a symbol of digital vigilance and engage the public in meaningful conversations about online safety, safe browsing, password hygiene, and phishing awareness.

TCSAM 2025 will include a variety of outreach programs such as:

Cyber awareness boot camps

Poster and quiz competitions

School and college workshops

Public information campaigns on cybercrime prevention

Targeted training for government employees

Measurable Impact Through Collaboration

Speaking at the event, Shri Krishnan praised Tripura’s leadership in cybersecurity preparedness and policy development. He emphasized the role of such state-led efforts in supporting India’s national cybersecurity architecture, particularly in the context of Digital India and cybercrime deterrence.

Dr. Sanjay Bahl, DG, CERT-In, remarked that Cyber Bharat Setu is designed to build “measurable resilience” by focusing on practical skills and collaborative response frameworks, rather than only theoretical knowledge.

Building a Secure Digital Future

The joint efforts by DIT Tripura and CERT-In mark a new chapter in India’s cybersecurity narrative—one where states lead with innovation, foresight, and inclusivity. Through Cyber Bharat Setu, TCSP 2.0, and TCSAM 2025, Tripura is actively securing its digital frontier, fostering cyber awareness among citizens, and ensuring technological sovereignty in the face of ever-evolving threats.

These initiatives also reaffirm India’s larger commitment to cybersecurity as a pillar of national security, and position Tripura as a rising model for state-level digital resilience and policy innovation.