No Bail for Mansoor: 1992 JJ Hospital Shootout Echoes in Court

A special court in Maharashtra has turned down the bail plea of Farooque Mansoor, implicated in the infamous 1992 JJ Hospital shootout, which culminated in three deaths. The court emphasized the gravity of the crime and Mansoor's involvement as factors leading to the decision.

Judge Mahesh Jadhav, overseeing the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case, noted that delays in the trial were primarily due to Mansoor's actions and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Records displayed that while two crucial witnesses had been examined, multiple adjournments were sought by Mansoor, hindering the trial's progression.

The shootout, a violent chapter in gang rivalries linked to underworld figures Arun Gawli and Dawood Ibrahim, led to subsequent arrests and convictions. The prosecution highlighted that Mansoor's tactics contributed to the prolonged legal proceedings, refuting claims that his fundamental rights were thwarted.

(With inputs from agencies.)