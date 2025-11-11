Bhupender Yadav Calls for Unified NCR Action on Air Pollution

In a high-level review meeting convened on November 11, 2025, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, emphasized the need for coordinated, data-driven, and time-bound measures to tackle the recurring menace of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. This marked the fourth such strategic review meeting to assess and strengthen pollution control efforts across one of the world’s most polluted urban regions.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), state governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab, along with senior officials, municipal commissioners, and representatives of traffic and forest departments. Notably, Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi, Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, also participated in the session.

State Action Reports & Accountability

Shri Yadav directed all concerned State and Union Territory authorities to submit detailed action-taken reports on pollution mitigation steps undertaken so far. These reports will serve as a baseline for accountability and future course corrections.

He stressed that solutions must be both regionally adaptive and locally implementable, urging officials to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach and instead customize strategies based on district-level environmental realities.

Crop Residue Management: Year-Round Vigil Needed

One of the central focuses of the meeting was the persistent issue of stubble burning, which significantly contributes to poor air quality in the winter months. Shri Yadav asked all district administrations to prepare comprehensive Crop Residue Management (CRM) plans, ensuring that action is not seasonal, but year-round.

The Minister also instructed local authorities to:

Conduct awareness drives and hands-on training for farmers on using CRM machinery.

Ensure wide accessibility and affordability of CRM machines.

Implement real-time monitoring and reporting of stubble burning incidents.

Map hotspot regions and deploy response teams accordingly.

These directives are in line with the government’s ongoing efforts to transition farmers toward sustainable practices without penalising them unnecessarily, thereby balancing environmental and socio-economic considerations.

Solid Waste and Legacy Waste: Bridging the Gaps

Shri Yadav issued strict instructions for zero-tolerance towards open burning of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW). Noting the significant contribution of legacy waste and unmanaged landfills to methane emissions and dust pollution, he urged municipal authorities to:

Develop and adhere to strict implementation timelines for clearing legacy waste sites.

Ensure inter-agency collaboration and sharing of best practices.

Invest in modern waste processing units to reduce dependency on open dumping.

He reiterated that the government’s focus must shift from short-term emergency measures to long-term sustainable municipal waste solutions.

Red Category Industries: Pollution Monitoring in Mission Mode

Industries operating under the Red Category—known for their high pollution potential—came under sharp scrutiny during the review. Shri Yadav insisted on the mission-mode installation of:

Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS)

Air Pollution Control Devices (APCD)

These tools will help regulators gather real-time emissions data, ensure compliance enforcement, and provide public transparency regarding industrial emissions in the NCR region.

Road Dust, C&D Waste and Infrastructure Greening

Acknowledging road dust and construction debris as major contributors to PM2.5 and PM10 levels, Shri Yadav reviewed the Road Redevelopment Roadmaps submitted by urban and industrial authorities. He called for:

Expedited and high-quality execution of roadworks in identified dust-prone areas.

Proactive plugging of gaps in Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste processing.

Government-private partnerships to streamline waste recycling and dust mitigation.

He also emphasized urban greening as a critical dust control strategy, urging municipal bodies to:

Launch roadside greening drives.

Develop nurseries in collaboration with Forest Departments.

Reforest degraded lands using native species to boost the region's green cover.

Tackling Vehicular Emissions: Intelligent Traffic Plans

With traffic congestion being another key pollution source, especially in Delhi, the Minister directed the Delhi Traffic Police to:

Draft Traffic Management Plans for known congestion hotspots.

Accelerate implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

The deployment of ITMS is expected to minimize vehicular idling, reduce fuel wastage, and cut emissions, especially during peak pollution months.

Collaborative Governance is the Key

Shri Yadav urged all stakeholders to move beyond departmental silos and adopt a “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approach. He highlighted the importance of:

Cross-sectoral partnerships involving urban planning, public health, environment, and transport.

Citizen engagement, public awareness campaigns, and school-based eco-initiatives.

Data-sharing platforms that allow for inter-agency transparency and coordination.

He reiterated the Central Government’s unwavering commitment to improving Delhi-NCR’s air quality, stating that environmental protection is not merely a regulatory function but a societal obligation.

A Call for Urgency and Unity

As pollution levels once again rise across Delhi-NCR in the post-harvest and winter months, the 4th review meeting signals a renewed urgency to act decisively. With crop burning, vehicle emissions, dust pollution, and industrial discharges all contributing to the region’s deteriorating air quality, only a holistic, collaborative, and sustained approach can offer long-term solutions.

The meeting concluded with firm assurances from all participating states and agencies to step up their respective efforts and report measurable progress in the weeks ahead.