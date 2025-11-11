Habitual Offender Detained Under MPDA in Nanded
Shaikh Azroddeen, also known as Banga, has been detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities for his involvement in various crimes in Nanded district. His social media influence on youth, leading them to crime, had raised significant concerns regarding city safety.
In a significant move, Nanded district police detained Shaikh Azroddeen, commonly referred to as Banga, under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) act. This decision was part of a targeted anti-crime campaign aimed at curbing organized criminal activities in the region.
Azroddeen, 30, has allegedly been a key figure in several illegal activities such as assault, extortion, and unlawful possession of weapons. He is notorious for leveraging social media platforms to influence and recruit youths into criminal undertakings, posing a severe threat to the peace and security of the area.
The police have expressed severe concerns over his activities, highlighting the crucial motive behind his detention. His role in endangering the youth and community through misleading social media content underlines the urgent need for strategic law enforcement interventions in the district.
