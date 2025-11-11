Left Menu

Swiss-U.S. Tariff Deal on Horizon: Potential Relief for Swiss Exports

Switzerland and the U.S. are close to reaching a deal to reduce tariffs on Swiss goods to 15%. Discussions have been high-profile, involving Swiss business leaders and U.S. President Trump. While nothing is confirmed yet, Swiss companies and investors are optimistic about the potential economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Switzerland and the United States are reportedly nearing an agreement that could reduce U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods to 15%, according to sources connected to the negotiations. Although the deal could be announced as early as this week, final approval from President Donald Trump is still required.

In July, Trump announced tariffs of 39% on Swiss imports, causing concern for Swiss industries such as precision machinery and watches. This new agreement, if finalized, would significantly ease trade tensions and improve Swiss export prospects.

Swiss Economic Affairs Ministry remained tight-lipped during ongoing discussions. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin have described recent conversations as constructive. Key Swiss companies have also committed to U.S. investments, paving the way for this potential breakthrough.

(With inputs from agencies.)

