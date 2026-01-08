WAVES Bazaar Goes Year-Round with Industry-Led Webinars to Power India’s Creative Economy

Building on its successful launch as a global marketplace for media and entertainment, WAVES Bazaar is evolving into a year-round engagement and knowledge hub, announcing a structured series of industry-led webinars and masterclasses aimed at strengthening professional capacity across India’s film, music, animation, and gaming sectors.

The initiative marks a strategic shift from event-based interaction to continuous ecosystem engagement, enabling creators, studios, startups, and independent professionals to access real-world expertise, global market insights, and sector-specific guidance throughout the year.

Practical, Market-Focused Learning for Creators and Studios

The new educational programming is designed to connect participants directly with established industry leaders, focusing on actionable insights rather than theory. Core themes include:

Practical Content Creation: Production processes, creative workflows, and execution strategies

Monetisation & Intellectual Property: IP protection, licensing models, and sustainable revenue generation

Global Reach & Market Access: International readiness, platform ecosystems, and cross-border collaboration

Each online session will include interactive Q&A segments, enabling founders, creators, and entrepreneurs to engage directly with experts and apply learnings to real-world projects.

All participants who successfully complete sessions will receive a Certificate of Participation from WAVES Bazaar.

January–March 2026: High-Impact Industry Sessions

As part of the expanded programme, WAVES Bazaar has announced a robust webinar schedule for the first quarter of 2026.

January 2026

15 January: Taking India to the International Market – A film-focused session led by Academy Award–winning producer Guneet Monga , offering insights into global positioning, pitching, and international collaborations

22 January: Intellectual Property Rights Protection in the Digital Music World – Led by Gaurav Dagaonkar, Founder of Hoopr, an AI-powered music licensing platform

February 2026Sessions across film, gaming, animation, and platform enablement will cover:

Screenplay development and storytelling

Expectations of global game publishers

Packaging Indian mythology for global audiences

The business of design in animation

Navigating the WAVES Bazaar portal and virtual viewing rooms

March 2026The focus will shift to growth and monetisation, with sessions on:

Monetisation models in the Indian gaming ecosystem

Funding challenges in a tightening investment climate

Music royalties and digital distribution on platforms such as YouTube

The resurgence of PC gaming in India

Additional webinars will be rolled out through the year, addressing technology adoption, funding, global collaboration, and emerging media trends.

Strengthening India’s Creative Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

The webinar series is part of WAVES Bazaar’s broader mandate to support creative entrepreneurship, global collaboration, and ecosystem development. By delivering timely, sector-relevant intelligence, the platform enables more informed decision-making across creative and digital industries.

The initiative is designed to foster sustained collaboration and long-term capacity building, moving beyond one-off networking to continuous professional development.

WAVES Bazaar: A Growing Global Marketplace

Launched on 27 January 2025 at the National Media Centre by Union Ministers Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, WAVES Bazaar has rapidly emerged as a premier global marketplace for the Media and Entertainment sector.

The platform currently serves stakeholders across television, film, gaming, advertising, XR, and allied fields, and has already achieved key milestones:

Over 5,000 registered buyers and an equal number of sellers

More than 1,900 active projects across multiple verticals

A Call to Action for Creators, Startups, and Studios

WAVES Bazaar is inviting filmmakers, musicians, game developers, animation studios, startups, investors, and platform innovators to register for upcoming webinars and actively engage with the year-round knowledge programme.

Early adopters stand to gain direct access to industry leaders, global market insights, and practical tools to scale projects, protect IP, and expand internationally.

As India’s creative industries look outward to global markets, WAVES Bazaar is positioning itself not just as a marketplace—but as the backbone of continuous learning and collaboration for the creative economy.