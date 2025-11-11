Left Menu

Security Tightened Across Valley Following Delhi Car Blast

Following a deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, police initiated widespread vehicle checks throughout the valley. Temporary checkpoints were set up at strategic locations to monitor suspicious activity, leading to several vehicle seizures due to invalid documentation.

In response to a devastating car explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, local authorities have ramped up security measures across the valley. On Tuesday, police launched a sweeping vehicle screening initiative, scrutinizing transit routes throughout critical districts.

Police established temporary checkpoints at key points along national highways and other significant arterial roads in areas such as Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal, and Shopian. The move aims to detect and deter any suspicious activities and individuals in the region.

In addition to rigorous inspections, several vehicles were seized by law enforcement officials due to the absence of valid documentation, officials reported. This follows the tragic incident that claimed twelve lives near the historic Red Fort on Monday evening.

