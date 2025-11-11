High Drama in Mumbai: The Controversial Case of Rohit Arya

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed hesitation in considering a plea for a CBI investigation into the death of Rohit Arya, who was accused of a hostage situation in a Mumbai studio and later shot dead in a police rescue operation.

The court heard from a Mumbai-based advocate, who claimed Arya was unjustly killed at the behest of a political leader. However, the division bench ultimately declined to entertain the petition, indicating the matter could be pursued as a private complaint before a magistrate.

During the hearing, the court questioned why the petition had not been filed as a private complaint initially. It was noted that previous documentation submitted to police was a notice, not a formal complaint. The advocate argued that law enforcement had ignored previous attempts to investigate Arya's death, prompting a call for a CBI probe.