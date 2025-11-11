Tensions Rise as Hezbollah's Movements Stir Security Concerns in South Lebanon

The Israeli military has leveled serious allegations against the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, claiming it is seeking to enhance its combat capabilities in South Lebanon. Military spokesperson, Nadav Shoshani, accused Hezbollah of breaching a ceasefire agreement by operating south of the Litani River, which could pose a direct threat to Israel's security.

According to Shoshani, Hezbollah is attempting to smuggle weaponry into Lebanon from Syria, and Israel has been actively working to intercept these efforts, claiming significant success. Despite these claims, Hezbollah has denied rebuilding its military presence and asserts its commitment to the 2024 ceasefire. Lebanese security officials corroborate this by stating no obstruction from Hezbollah against the Lebanese army's efforts to manage weapons in the region.

Israel, however, continues to press Lebanon's military to take a firmer stance in disarming Hezbollah. Despite confidence in declaring the south free of Hezbollah arms by 2025, Lebanon's army hesitates to search private homes, fearing a resurgence of civil unrest. Hezbollah remains influential among Shi'ite communities, posing a complex challenge within Lebanon's delicate sectarian governance.

