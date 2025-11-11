Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Hezbollah's Movements Stir Security Concerns in South Lebanon

The Israeli military has accused Hezbollah of rebuilding its combat abilities in South Lebanon, threatening Israel's security by violating a ceasefire agreement. Although Hezbollah denies these allegations, the situation raises international tensions. Israel urges Lebanon's army to disarm Hezbollah cautiously to prevent further conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:27 IST
Tensions Rise as Hezbollah's Movements Stir Security Concerns in South Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military has leveled serious allegations against the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, claiming it is seeking to enhance its combat capabilities in South Lebanon. Military spokesperson, Nadav Shoshani, accused Hezbollah of breaching a ceasefire agreement by operating south of the Litani River, which could pose a direct threat to Israel's security.

According to Shoshani, Hezbollah is attempting to smuggle weaponry into Lebanon from Syria, and Israel has been actively working to intercept these efforts, claiming significant success. Despite these claims, Hezbollah has denied rebuilding its military presence and asserts its commitment to the 2024 ceasefire. Lebanese security officials corroborate this by stating no obstruction from Hezbollah against the Lebanese army's efforts to manage weapons in the region.

Israel, however, continues to press Lebanon's military to take a firmer stance in disarming Hezbollah. Despite confidence in declaring the south free of Hezbollah arms by 2025, Lebanon's army hesitates to search private homes, fearing a resurgence of civil unrest. Hezbollah remains influential among Shi'ite communities, posing a complex challenge within Lebanon's delicate sectarian governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

 Bhutan
2
High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

 India
3
Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

 India
4
U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025