Assam Principal Detained Over Politicizing Delhi Blast on Social Media

A retired school principal in Assam's Cachar district, Nazrul Islam Barbhuiyan, was detained on Tuesday after a social media post allegedly attempted to politicize the recent Delhi blast, according to police reports.

The incident, seen as a sensitive national security matter, is under investigation to verify if the comment was made with any specific intention. Barbhuiyan was questioned by the district's Senior Superintendent of Police, Partha Protim Das.

Police officials, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, have warned against sharing celebratory or politically motivated content regarding the blast, which claimed 12 lives. A strict vigil is being maintained over social media activities in relation to the incident.

